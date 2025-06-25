With the support of Impact Initiatives—a local charity dedicated to empowering individuals through advocacy and community engagement—we’re proud to announce the launch of BAM (Brighton Autistic Movement), a new group created by and for autistic adults in Brighton & Hove. https://impact-initiatives.org.uk/

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My name is Daividh, and I was unofficially diagnosed with autism in 2019 by my GP after a series of in-office assessments. His words were, “Mr. Campbell, you are definitely autistic—we need to get you an official diagnosis.” After waiting six years on the NHS pathway, I finally pursued the Right to Choose option, which led to an official diagnosis of Autism—and shortly after, ADHD. Since starting treatment, I’ve felt like I’ve regained clarity and focus for the first time in years.

Before my diagnosis, I struggled with concentration, sleep, relationships, and employment—often misdiagnosed with depression and anxiety. Everything changed when I found the right support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While working for Brighton & Hove City Council, I came across the Autism Partnership Board, which is helping shape the city’s Autism Strategy. But that’s where I first heard about BAM—and now, I’m proud to serve on its committee.

DAIVIDH CAMPBELL

🌟 About BAM (Brighton Autistic Movement)

BAM is a free, inclusive group for autistic adults (18+) living in Brighton & Hove. Our mission is to:

Create a safe, welcoming space for autistic individuals to connect, share experiences, and support one another.

for autistic individuals to connect, share experiences, and support one another. Raise awareness of the challenges faced by autistic people in our community.

of the challenges faced by autistic people in our community. Influence local policy and services by contributing to the Brighton & Hove Autism Strategy.

We’re growing fast—our Facebook group already has nearly 190 members, and we’re just getting started.

THE MASK (SINGLE)

And I have released a new track entitled ‘The Mask’ (link below)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was written for me when I was trying to explain what having Autism with ADHD is like. And it seems to be quite popular so far, I think anyone with Autism knows exactly what it is like to Mask all the time…its very exhausting.

I also have another track in the LGBTQ Music Chart ‘Digital Slaves’

BAM LOGO

And I also have 2 Radio Shows with www.transradiouk.com – both on a Wednesday

I really want BAM to give our Neurodiverse adult community a sense of belonging – its so hard being given a late diagnosis. Its very much ‘ok…I’m Autistic….what now’? Our aim is to make Brighton the most Autism Friendly City. Things need to change to adapt to our needs – we spend so much of our lives adapting to everyone else that we end up lonely and isolated due to the exhaustion of it all.