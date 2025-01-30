Michael Morpurgo to reveal story of canine courage at Goodwoof

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goodwoof is delighted to announce that eminent and much-loved writer, playwright and performer, Sir Michael Morpurgo OBE, will star in the Literary Corner line-up on Saturday 17 May. Michael will read extracts from his latest book, Cobweb, and talk about his lifelong love of dogs.

Former Children’s Laureate and best-selling author of over 150 books, Michael Morpurgo has sold over 35 million copies worldwide which have been translated into 40 languages. Originally a teacher, he is a vocal spokesperson for the benefits of reading for pleasure and is the current Book Trust President. Many of Michael’s books have been adapted for stage and screen including the phenomenal National Theatre adaptation of War Horse – winner of five Tony and two Olivier Awards – which has been seen by over 10 million people in over 100 cities around the world.

Cobweb, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books, is set in Britain in 1815 as the war with Napoleon reaches its end. Cobweb, an adorable young corgi, knows nothing of war – he simply loves being a puppy and playing with his owner, Bethan, exploring the beautiful Pembrokeshire countryside and chasing rabbits. But, when he is taken away from Bethan and sold, Cobweb must become a Drover’s Dog – herding sheep and cattle for hundreds of miles alongside another dog who becomes his friend on the long, treacherous journey to London. Ultimately, Cobweb meets an unexpected stranger with an incredible tale to tell on his journey home.

Cobweb by Michael Morpurgo

Michael Morpurgo said, “I’m really looking forward to being at Goodwoof this year. As a family we always had dogs – lurchers and whippets mainly, my wife’s favourites. Many of my books have dogs at their heart including Shadow, Born to Run and It’s a Dog’s Life as well as my latest publication, Cobweb.

Copies of Cobweb will be available to purchase from the Goodwoof bookshop.

Goodwoof, in association with HarperCollins Children’s Books, is delighted to offer primary school children the chance to have their own short story read by Sir Michael Morpurgo. Budding writers are tasked with penning a snappy short story, with the winner set to receive 50 of Michael’s titles published by HarperCollins Children’s Books which the author will present at Goodwoof. The winner’s school will also receive the same prize. Four runners up will receive family tickets to Goodwoof on Saturday 17 May so they can join the Literary Corner audience and hear Sir Michael speak.