Mum's go free This Mothers Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings
Treat Mum to an unforgettable day out to Hastings!
Delve deep into the mind of the serial killers as they describe their hideous deeds in ‘Voices of Death’, come face to face with real evidence produced in the court case against Reggie Kray, see actual clothing worn by the UK’s most prolific female murderess!
Simply come for a visit to The True CRIME Museum on Mothers Day and bring Mum along too for FREE!
Terms & Conditions:
One Mum free with each full paying Adult/Child Ticket
Please mention promotion on arrival
Valid 30th March 2025
The True CRIME Museum
Palace Avenue Arcade
White Rock
Hastings
TN34 1JP
01424 420115