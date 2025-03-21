Mum's go free This Mothers Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings

By Laura Green
Contributor
Published 21st Mar 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 15:36 BST
The True CRIME Museum - Mothers Day Promotion – Sunday 30th March 2025

Treat Mum to an unforgettable day out to Hastings!

Delve deep into the mind of the serial killers as they describe their hideous deeds in ‘Voices of Death’, come face to face with real evidence produced in the court case against Reggie Kray, see actual clothing worn by the UK’s most prolific female murderess!

Simply come for a visit to The True CRIME Museum on Mothers Day and bring Mum along too for FREE!

Mums Go FREE!placeholder image
Mums Go FREE!

Terms & Conditions:

One Mum free with each full paying Adult/Child Ticket

Please mention promotion on arrival

Valid 30th March 2025

The True CRIME Museum

Palace Avenue Arcade

White Rock

Hastings

TN34 1JP

http://www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk

[email protected]

01424 420115

Related topics:True Crime MuseumHastings
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice