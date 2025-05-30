Music In The Park 2025!
Our annual charity event is back again for another year, this time raising valuable funds for Chestnut Tree House and Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance service.
A free local event held at Huggett's Lane recreational ground for all to enjoy.
With live music from the likes of Will Taylor, Ragati String Band, Derry Green, Con Brio & Jade Powers.
A dog show hosted by The seven Sisters Pub and Badra Dance Group performing a witches dance!
Fun fair, bouncy castle, face painting, food and drink stalls, along with a huge variety of other traders offers a fun filled day out for all to enjoy whilst raising valuable funds for charity!
Come along and join in with the fun!