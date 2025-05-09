Music, mayhem and a mezzo in Brighton on 15th May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They’ve performed with the world's finest orchestras on the world’s greatest stages, they’ve soundtracked Hollywood and produced multi-platinum-selling records, but now Juliette Pochin and James Morgan are abusing their prodigious musical talents with original comic songs, outlandish musical mashups and a filthily operatic sense of humour at Brighton's Ironwork Studios on May 15th.

Faced with the double whammy of turning 50 and her daughter leaving for Uni, Juliette jumped out of an aeroplane and wrote a cabaret show – though not on the same day. After premiering the show at Edinburgh Fringe, where they were Pick of the Fringe, this virtuosic duo - now regulars at London’s Crazy Coqs - are now on tour, and bringing the show to their home town of Brighton – where they work with the Festival Chorus and Youth Choir, including the much loved annual Xmas concert a Brighton Dome with the Royal Philharmonic.

Expect new comic/satirical songs on the joys of Prosecco to ditties about dogs, genre busting mashups with audience choirs and musical quizzes complete with chocolate prizes. They’ll also take you through the entire History of Music in just 4 minutes (through the medium of Abba).

Acclaimed record producers, the duo have worked with everyone from Pete Townshend to the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and from Sir Cliff Richard to Sir Bryn Terfel. Films include Dustin Hoffman’s Quartet, My Policeman starring Harry Styles and Operation Mincemeat starring Colin Firth and most recentlywork on Joy. Juliette has sung with the UK’s leading orchestras, released a solo album with Sony BMG, performed with Sir Simon Rattle and Meatloaf and is a regular MD on BBC Radio 2 Piano Room. James has conducted at English National Opera, Glyndebourne and has even wielded his baton on I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue.

Tickets for their Brighton show are available from the Brighton Fringe website brightonfringe.org