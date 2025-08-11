New chefs announced to join the stellar line-up at the Good Food Festival 2025 at Goodwood

The countdown is on! With just a week to go until the Good Food Festival returns to Goodwood Racecourse from August 15-17, excitement is building for what promises to be three flavour-packed days of live cooking, tasting experiences, family entertainment, and summer fun.

This year’s event is set to be the biggest yet, with several exciting new names just added to the chef line-up, including Jameson Stocks, Romina Bertinazzo, and Georgie Mullan, joining an already stellar cast of culinary stars.

Star-studded chef line-up

Always a popular feature of the Festival, this year’s Good Food Kitchen, hosted by Good Food Magazine editor Barney Desmazery, will showcase a range of culinary talent delivering live demos, seasonal inspiration, and crowd-pleasing recipes.

Romina Bertinazzo

Internationally renowned chef Jameson Stocks - recently recognised by GQ as one of the world’s top culinary talents - will share his bold, Michelin-inspired cooking style that’s as accessible as it is impressive. Romina Bertinazzo, creator of the popular Yummy Little Belly, will bring practical family food to the fore with simple, nourishing recipes loved by millions of parents. Meanwhile, Georgie Mullan, of Georgie Eats, will showcase vibrant, seasonal, plant-based dishes that make sustainability both fun and flavourful.

These exciting new names - each with their own unique style and message – will join Juliet Sear, Becky Excell, Jane Dunn, Rhiannon Lambert, Greg Rutherford, Dr. Chintal Patel and Marcus Bean for a packed schedule of cooking demos and food inspiration throughout the weekend.

Food, Flavour & Family Fun

This year’s festival is bursting with fun for little ones. Creative play takes centre stage in the Bluey-themed art and craft tent, where children can meet Bluey and receive a free Bluey Magazine - available to the first 250 children under five each day. Energetic youngsters can also join the high-octane workshops at the free MOVE IT Dance Academy, designed to get all ages moving. Plus, the new silent discos will have everyone on their feet - offering separate sessions for both kids and adults.

Georgie Eats

Food-loving grown-ups are in for a treat, with hands-on experiences and expert-led sessions throughout the weekend. Discover hidden culinary gems during the Fabulous Food Finds sessions with food expert Katy Truss, or learn to mix the ultimate botanical cocktails in a masterclass with Andy Clarke. Wine enthusiasts can swirl, sip, and savour at tastings led by Laithwaites, featuring summer-perfect wines suited to all levels - from curious beginners to seasoned connoisseurs.

For those ready to eat their way around the globe, the Street Food Village offers international flavours from festival favourites like Kokodoo, Bombayish, and Crumpy’s Smoke Shack. Take your time exploring the Good Food Market, where you’ll meet artisan producers and sample small-batch food and drink packed with personality. And throughout the weekend, enjoy the perfect festival vibe with live music performances, set against the stunning backdrop of Goodwood Racecourse.

Whether you’re coming for world-class chefs, foodie discoveries, or fun with the kids, the Good Food Festival 2025 is your ticket to an unforgettable summer weekend.

Plan your Visit

Visit www.goodfoodshow.com/goodwood-festival now to book your tickets and learn more about what’s in store.