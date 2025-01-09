New exhibition to be unveiled at Hastings Museum & Art Gallery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stories from DEEP TIME, the latest exhibition at Hastings Museum & Art Gallery, sees 18 local artists respond to the museum’s fossil collections through the creation of paintings, textiles, sculptures, glass, ceramics, and mixed media.

The exhibition launches on Saturday 25 January and marks the 200th anniversary of the naming of the dinosaur known as Iguanodon, whose teeth were first discovered in Sussex. Stories from DEEP TIME is a visual art response by 18 SoCo Artists to this anniversary and the museum’s geological collection.

SoCo Artists is a voluntary artist-led organisation based in Hastings and St Leonards. It aims to encourage its members to experiment, question and challenge their practice through a regular programme of exhibitions and workshops.

Photo of Cheryl Bell’s ‘The Noosphere, a Cabinet of Curiosities’

Cllr Julia Hilton, lead for regeneration, culture, tourism, and community wealth building, said, “We are delighted to unveil the new Stories from DEEP TIME exhibition at Hastings Museum & Art Gallery with SoCo Artists. The exhibition showcases work by 18 local artists that focuses on the themes investigating the collectors of fossils, the places where fossils are found and the fossils themselves.

“The exhibition is curated by Fiona Denning of SoCo Artists, in collaboration with Philip Hadland, the museum’s Curator of Natural Sciences. It is free to view and is on display between Saturday 25 January and Sunday 27 April. You can view the museum’s opening hours at www.hmag.org.uk.”

Fiona Denning of SoCo Artists, added, “In celebration of the 200th anniversary of the naming of the Iguanodon, SoCo Artists have responded to the theme and created a diverse exhibition, drawing art and science together in a very articulate and exciting way.”

Associated events

Agness Clark’s painting ‘Fossilised Memories’

25 January at 11am - Fossils at the Museum – Public Lecture about the museum’s fossil collections. Book online at www.hmag.org.uk. Suitable for all.

15 February from 10am to 4pm - Relics Roadshow – Meet experts in local fossils and archaeology and collectors. Free event, suitable for all.

22 February at 3pm - Mrs Mantell’s Tooth – Theatre Performance telling the story of the discovery of only the second dinosaur in Britain. Book online at www.hmag.org.uk. Suitable for ages eight and over.