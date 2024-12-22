New pantomime for Icklesham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fabulously, fast-paced panto with enough songs, jokes and laughs to fill the grandest of ballrooms!

Icklesham Panto and Drama Society are in their third year of panto season.

This year’s production of Cinderella is the best yet with new faces joining the production. I.P.A.D.S. have been very busy since September and would like to thank the community, their members and other local drama societies for their wonderful support.

Chairman Peter Myers says: "This year we see our members really work hard and create a welcoming and fun environment for everyone, this will reflect in the panto, guaranteed to keep the audience laughing throughout.

Cinderella 2025

"A big thank you to the community for their support and everyone who has offered their help."

Only magic can save the day when Cinderella's ugly step sisters try to stop her going to the ball, will Cheryl and Beryl try to spoil it all? You must go to the Ball to find out how the tale unfolds!

A family friendly pantomime written by Ben Crocker and directed by Nathan Crawley. £10 per adult, £5 per child & Under 5s free. Bar and snacks available.

Free parking & wheelchair access.16, 17, 18 Jan 2025 7.30pm & Sat. matinee 2.30pm at Icklesham Memorial Hall. For venue enquiries please contact 07787 354212. Telephone box office on 0333 666 3366.

Book tickets online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ipads. Walk-in and book tickets during rehearsals Thur 7-9pm & Sun 3-5pm (except 22nd-29th Dec inc.)