News from Eastgate Baptist Church – Can you hear God singing?

Last Sunday’s sermon, we completed our series in the Old Testament prophecy of Zephaniah – and we were encouraged by Zephaniah’s vision of God’s amazing grace, made possible by Jesus many centuries later. Can you imagine God rejoicing over you?! According to Zephaniah, when we turn to him and accept His gift of grace, God takes great delight in us and rejoices over us with singing! What an amazing thought!

On Sunday 7th September, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am and there will be a warm welcome for everyone! We will have a breakfast of coffee, cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries, then we will have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. The second part of the service will include more worship, a sermon and prayers, as well as Sunday school and a creche, until about 11.15am. The children are currently enjoying a summer art project, which we can’t wait to unveil to everyone when it’s finished!

The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays in the Lounge, and on Saturday mornings, you can drop in for coffee and prayer between 10am and 11am. We are taking a short break from our Bible Study evenings, but will be back in the autumn with an exciting new programme. Watch this space!

We have several rooms and a hall that can be hired for parties, clubs or meetings. Call 07765 326 583.

We remember all who are suffering both locally and across the world and pray for peace and the hope that Jesus offers us.

Pastor Ollie is currently on sabbatical for 3 months, but will be back and raring to go again at the beginning of October. We are looking forward to hearing from several visiting speakers during that time. If you need pastoral support, please contact the deacons on 07902048676.

Find us on Facebook – Eastgate Baptist Church - and for more information look on our website: lewesbaptistchurch.org

We look forward to seeing you and welcoming you to our church family!