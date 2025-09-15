News from Eastgate Baptist Church – "I have come to bring life!"

Last Sunday’s sermon was based on a passage from the Gospel of John. Jesus speaks about being the good shepherd who lays down His life for His sheep. He wants to protect, heal and restore our lives. He offers us meaningful, fulfilling life – and also eternal life! In our world, where life is often not valued, or is wasted, damaged, or taken by violence, it’s good to know that Jesus values life in all its forms.

On Sunday 21st September, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am and there will be a warm welcome for everyone! We will have a breakfast of coffee, cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries, then we will have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. The second part of the service will include more worship, a sermon and prayers, as well as Sunday school and a creche, until about 11.15am.

The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.