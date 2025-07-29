News from Eastgate Baptist Church – The vine, the branches and the fruit
On Sunday 3rd August, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am and there will be a warm welcome for everyone! We will have a breakfast of coffee, cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries, then we will have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. The second part of the service includes more worship, prayers and a sermon, with children’s activities in Sunday Club and a creche until about 11.15am. The children are currently enjoying a summer art project, which we can't wait to unveil to everyone!
The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.
We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays in the Lounge and a weekly Bible study group on Wednesdays at 7pm in the church, focussed this term on what it means to be a member of the church – the new kind of community that Jesus is building, founded on faith, love, discipleship and serving others.
Pastor Ollie is currently on sabbatical for 3 months, but if you need pastoral support, please contact the deacons on 07902048676.
We remember all who are struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters and pray that they would know the hope and peace that Jesus brings.
Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.
For bookings contact:07581 807060
Email- [email protected]
Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk
Check out our Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church
We look forward to seeing you!