NSPCC calls on Sussex daredevils to take part in Angel’s Abseil

The NSPCC is calling on people across Sussex to sign up to the fifth Angel’s Abseil, taking place on Sunday, June 23.

Organised by NSPCC Chair of Brighton Area Volunteers, Dawn Paul, the Angel’s Abseil consists of a 115ft descent down the cliffs at Friar’s Bay in Peacehaven and participants will get the chance to take in the stunning views, all while raising vital funds for the charity.

The Angel’s Abseil is part of the Angel’s Walk, an event founded by Dawn in November 2013 after her sister sadly passed away. Her favourite charity was the NSPCC.

In 2022, Dawn marked her 62nd birthday climbing Mount Everest raising money again for the NSPCC. She was originally meant to spending her 60th trekking the world’s highest mountain, but due to Covid, she walked 50km around her local park instead.

Dawn, from Peacehaven, said: “Angel’s Abseil is the perfect event for anyone looking to challenge themselves, as well as having lots of fun and raising important funds for such a worthy cause.

“The NSPCC has always had a special place in my heart and all funds raised from the event will go towards the charity, supporting vital services such as Childline, which is always there for children and young people.

“So, I would encourage anyone who’s up for the challenge and the chance to take in the spectacular sights to register ASAP! I would also like to thank everyone for their constant support.”

Gemma Tupper, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for Sussex said: “Dawn’s commitment in raising funds for the NSPCC over the years is absolutely incredible. Her dedication to her fundraising and the challenges that she has taken on has helped us be there for children and young people when they have needed it most.

“As with every single one of our supporters, we would like to thank Dawn and everyone who is taking part, helping to fight for every childhood. If anyone else would like to get involved in fundraising for the NSPCC, we would love to hear from them.”

For further information and to sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3KeC3l9