PhotoHastings Festival 2025 takes place throughout the autumn

2025 sees PhotoHastings celebrate 15 years of their popular festival, with exhibitions, talks and activities throughout September, October and November.

A packed programme began with their very first visit to the Hastings Book Fair at The Observer Building. Where they shared and sold some of their members work in the form of books, prints and cards.

PhotoHastings’ exhibition programme kicked off at the blackShed Gallery in Robertsbridge on 30 August, and will head over to Electro Studios Project Space and St Andrews Mews for a diverse range of shows across four weeks, including a collaboration with London Independent Photography. Renowned photographer Grace Lau will also exhibit work from a recent Tate Britain exhibition, ‘The 80s: Photographing Britain’.

PhotoHastings will be taking up residence for two weeks at Hastings Arts Forum and Barnaby’s Lounge will be hosting two brilliant shows, the last of which runs until January next year. They also have a number of online exhibitions coming up,

PhotoHastings October Festival 2025

They’ll be back at The Pig again, every Monday evening in October for their fantastic Photology series of talks and discussion, organised by Alexander Brattell.

And to round off their fifteenth season in style, join them – and some very special guests – for an open exhibition at Unit 2, St Leonards’ newest gallery, during the last weekend of October.

PhotoHastings’ collective of photographers aims to inspire an appreciation of contemporary photographic art through their annual festival programme, directed by Tracy Jones and Neale Willis, and talks, exhibitions, workshops and mentoring throughout the year.

From its beginning in 2010, inspired by the Brighton bi-annual photo festival and with a thriving and enthusiastic membership, PhotoHastings welcomes everyone to join in celebrating 15 years of inspiring photographic practice.

PhotoHastings member Sophie De Roe with her work

Over the years the group has welcomed many important photographers like Martin Parr, Simon Norfolk, Mark Power, Sean O’Hagan, John Stezaker, Peter Kennard, Professor Val Williams, Simon Baker and Brian Griffin. Celebrated practitioners continue to generously share their work through talks and guest spots at PhotoHastings exhibitions alongside emerging photographers, members and guests.

For updates on the full programme and to find out more about membership, go to photohastings.org, subscribe to their newsletter and follow them on Instagram.

https://www.photohastings.org/2025-contemporary-photographic-festival/

https://www.instagram.com/photohastings/