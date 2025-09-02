Robertsbridge Village Voice

ROBERTSBRIDGE BONFIRE SOCIETY

This Sunday 7th September sees the annual FAMILY FLOWER & FUN DOG SHOW at The Robertsbridge Village Hall from 12-4pm. There will be a bbq - bar - afternoon teas - arts & crafts - games. Entry schedules are available from The Floral Boutique Ltd. For more info or to book a stall contact Jo Carter on 07971321466 or Glenda on 07886289170.

ST 'CHURCH, SALEHURST

This is your last chance to pick up something from the Mission Room and items left over from the Christmas/Spring Market. All donations will go to the reordering at St Mary's.Table top sale this coming Saturday 6 Sept 10-12 in the Mission Room, Fair Lane.

LITTLE GUMBOOTS

Sadly Little Gumboots, the local playgroup in Robertsbridge, is closing due to lack of volunteers. It's been running every Monday morning in the youth centre and has been a much needed regular meet up for local pre school children and their families. But the time has come for the current volunteers to step down and no one has come forward to take over. We have a cupboard full of toys and resources which are ready for if the group was to start again, so if anyone feels able to volunteer to run the group, either now or at a later date, then please get in touch by sending me a pm. It would be such a shame for it to close forever.

ROBERTSBRIDGE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION

Morning all! I'm organising a concert of Remembrance to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of WW2 on Sunday 2nd November at 7.30 pm, at St Mary's church in Salehurst. I'm looking for peformers to present a song, a poem, a piece of prose but especially any real life stories connected to their family or the surrounding area of East Sussex. All proceeds will be spilt between the Poppy appeal and the church restoration fund. Message Paul Bielecki on FACEBOOK. We will remember them

THE ROBERTSBRIDGE CLUB

Don't be left out of this get-together down at The Robertsbridge Club where you may partake of an evening of dancing to the music that tickled the toes of the young and lively of several generations.

Music produced by orchestras, bands and combo's for packed floors of jiving couples and affected boppers who would dance until they dropped!

ROBERTSBRIDGE JAZZ CLUB

11 September, 8pm Robertsbridge Village Hall.

Jamie Talbot (Sax), Mike Hext (Trombone), Ross Stanley (Piano), Jerome Davies (Bass) and Pete Beament (Drums).

Tickets £18 or £15 if bought in advance from Judges Bakery, Robertsbridge High Street. Food and drink available.

ROBERTSBRIDGE COMMUNITY CHURCH

Community Cafe, every Thursday morning 9-11am in the Village Hall. Drop in for a free coffee and meet some new people