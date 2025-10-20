Robertsbridge Village Voice

ROBERTSBRIDGE ARTS PARTNERSHIP

Coming this week — ARTN32 takes over Robertsbridge!

Creativity takes centre stage in Robertsbridge and Salehurst from Wednesday for six days as the ARTN32 festival bursts into life — days and evenings of art, music, theatre, storytelling, workshops, and community connection.

From Wednesday 22 to Monday 27 October, our village becomes a stage, a studio, and a gallery — filled with events for all ages and interests. Whether you love live music, drama mindful making, literature, or family fun, ARTN32 has something just for you.

Community Matters

Festival Highlights:

T’HUMP – Wed 22 Oct

A platform for young musicians (under 16s) to perform and share their talent. The perfect way to open the festival!

Spooky Blooms – Wed 22 Oct

Transform your pumpkin into a floral Halloween masterpiece at The Floral Boutique with Sandie Madge.

Slow Stitch Studio – Thurs 23 Oct

Find your calm through mindful hand stitching with Jo DiMaggio.

Dangerous To Know – Thurs 23 Oct

A light gothic play about Byron’s secrets and ghosts, performed by The CLAIR / OBSCUR Theatre Company in the atmospheric beauty of St Mary’s Church, Salehurst.

Trailblazer: The Life of Barbara Bodichon – Fri 24 Oct

Discover the remarkable story of a pioneering artist and feminist.

Wasteland Workshops – Fri 24–Sat 25 Oct

Foraging, clay casting, raku firing, and woodland photography at The BlackShed Gallery. Get creative with nature.

The Tile Studio – Sat 25 Oct

Design and decorate your own clay tile with artist Martin Brockman — free and family-friendly!

How to Make a Soap Opera – Sat 25 Oct

Join BAFTA-nominated TV writer Yvonne Grace for a peek behind the scenes of classic British TV drama.

The Bookshop Band – Sat 25 Oct

Award-winning duo Beth and Ben perform songs inspired by books — a magical evening of stories and sound.

The People’s Gallery – Sun 26 Oct

Bring and display a favourite piece of art — something you love, made by you or someone else — and celebrate creativity in our community.

Shakespeare’s Best Bits – Sun 26 Oct

Charlotte Moore brings Shakespeare’s most beloved words to life with warmth and wit.

Once Upon a Tiger – Sun 26 Oct

Meet children’s illustrator Sarah Massini for a creative storytelling adventure.

What If My Nose Could Fly? – Mon 27 Oct

Poet and artist Ed Boxall closes the festival with a joyful, imaginative storytelling session for families.

With more than a dozen events — from gothic theatre to gentle workshops and family fun — ARTN32 celebrates the creativity that lives right here in our community. Book your tickets now and don’t miss out: www.rap.org.uk

ROBERTSBRIDGE JAZZ CLUB Thursday 13 November, 8pm Robertsbridge Village HallJosephine Davies (Sax), Mike Hext (Trombone), Ross Stanley (Piano), Terry Pack (Bass) and Pete Beament (Drums) Tickets £18 or £15 if bought in advance from Judges Bakery, Robertsbridge High Street. Food and drink available

CHAIR YOGA CLASS - Karen Nickless I’m excited to share that I’ll be starting a Chair Yoga class in Robertsbridge from Thursday 6th November. Chair Yoga is a gentle yet effective way to move, stretch, and breathe — ideal for anyone who wants to build strength, improve flexibility, and find a little calm in their week. Thursdays (starting 6th November) 11:30am – 12:30pm Robertsbridge Youth Centre, George Hill If you’d like to join, DM me your email address and I’ll send out the details ASAP. Feel free to tag a friend or share this post if you know someone who might love to join too. Let’s move, breathe, and relax together

ROBERTSBRIDGE UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (JUINORS) We’re desperate for players for this years U7s ( school year 2) at the moment it looks like the team will have to fold. We’ve had a concerted effort over that last few years to create a continuity of age groups to keep players coming through for future years and if we lose the U7’s we lose players to other clubs at a young age. If you know of anyone of that age that might be interested in playing please do put us in touch.

OLDWOOD SURGERY & BATTLE HEALTH CENTRE PPG 7pm on Monday 10th November at Robertsbridge Village Hall is the PPG 's annual public meeting!

Learn about the Patients Participation Group ( PPG) and it's community impact. Stay informed on developments at the new health centre. Engage with fellow patients and participate in discussions1stThe Patient Participation Group (PPG) of Oldwood Surgery and Battle Health Centre has put together a comprehensive information booklet for all patients. It provides lots of information and guidance on using the surgeries; how to use NHS services, including the NHS App (and how to get access to it if you haven’t already registered on it); who and how to call if you have a medical problem that doesn’t need a GP; and lots of useful contact details for local and national health providers and services. To get a booklet, call in to either Oldwood or Battle surgery and request one from reception. If you want the booklet as a PDF file, the poster in the surgeries has a QR code that you can scan.

ROBERTSBRIDGE SCOUT GROUP BINGO NIGHT Saturday 29th November 2025

(eyes down 6pm) Robertsbridge Village Hall Great prizes, raffle, cash bar and light refreshments. Fun and very popular evening for all the family! All proceeds go towards the Scout Group, including Asgard Explorers’ expeditions and adventurous activities, we politely request you don’t bring your own food and drink!

ROBERTSBRIDGE COMMUNITY CHURCH Community Cafe, every Thursday morning 9-11am in the Village Hall. Drop in for a free coffee and meet some new people