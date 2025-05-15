Ropetackle Cinema presents a Relaxed Viewing Film: What's Up, Doc?

Relaxed Viewing films are open to everyone, but the softer lighting and relaxed layout make them particularly suitable for people with memory loss or dementia. Monday 19th May, 2.00 pm. £5, carers free. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line. Includes refreshments.

Peter Bogdanovich's 1972 homage to the screwball comedies from two decades earlier pairs a couple of Hollywood superstars in a suitably wacky tale based around four identical items of luggage in the same San Francisco hotel! Madeline Kahn heads the support cast as the straight-laced fiancée of Dr. Howard Bannister (Ryan O'Neal) - a complete contrast to fellow hotel guest Judy Maxwell (Barbara Streisand).

This film is sponsored by The David Hunt Trust.

Cert U, duration 90 mins. Includes subtitles.

