Ropetackle Cinema presents a Relaxed Viewing Film: What's Up, Doc?

By Eric Shadick
Contributor
Published 15th May 2025, 22:15 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 08:12 BST
Relaxed Viewing films are open to everyone, but the softer lighting and relaxed layout make them particularly suitable for people with memory loss or dementia. Monday 19th May, 2.00 pm. £5, carers free. Tickets available from Box Office or on-line. Includes refreshments.

Peter Bogdanovich's 1972 homage to the screwball comedies from two decades earlier pairs a couple of Hollywood superstars in a suitably wacky tale based around four identical items of luggage in the same San Francisco hotel! Madeline Kahn heads the support cast as the straight-laced fiancée of Dr. Howard Bannister (Ryan O'Neal) - a complete contrast to fellow hotel guest Judy Maxwell (Barbara Streisand).

This film is sponsored by The David Hunt Trust.

Cert U, duration 90 mins. Includes subtitles.

