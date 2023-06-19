Roses galore for the Early Summer Show of the Felpham & Middleton Horticultural Society

The return of the Rose and Sweet Pea Show under its new name of Early Summer Show received 210 entries from 22 exhibitors and there was plenty to delight those who went along.

Roses and sweet peas still predominate but due to fewer exhibitors some colours were combined with extra classes added in the general flower classes. Children's classes were also included in this Show for the first time.

The rose classes were a sight to behold. Roses have never had a better year with larger flower heads and more of them - plus, as yet, less blackspot and no mildew. Many factors - cool spring with warm breezes and sunshine, plenty of moisture in the ground from the intense rains at the beginning of the year have all come together to encourage these bountiful, fragrant and earlier displays. Visitors trying to decide which rose had the best perfume in the fun class "Smell and Vote" had a very difficult time indeed. Other flowers have benefited too. A vase of delphiniums and our class of a vase of mixed flowers were a splendid sight.

The Pot Plant section saw a variety of excellent exhibits including two magnificent bonsai, one of which, a flowering azaelia, won the best pot plant trophy and gained well-deserved admiration.

Linda with her winning vase of mixed flowers

The Floral Art section was not as well-supported but those who entered showed examples of a high level of skill and imagination in their entries.

Fruit and Vegetable classes were hotly contested which resulted in a three-way tie!

Children's classes saw an entry in the class of a "garden in a box or tray" from the Felpham Beavers and Middleton-on-Sea Cubs. Previously our Show Secretary had judged over 20 entries, reducing this number down to best four for entry into the Show. A small number of other entries were received in these classes.

Visitors numbers were slightly lower than usual - perhaps due to the hot weather - at the beach or at home in the shade! However the Society viewed the Show as a vey successful event and look forward to the Summer Show on 9th August in St Mary's Centre, Felpham.

Jan's winning Bonsai Azalea

Trophy Winners:The Salmon Cup for most outstanding Rose exhibit - Patricia Westmoreland70th Anniversary Cup for most points in Rose classes - Sandra HarrisLoveys Cup for most outstanding Sweet Pea exhibit - Margaret HattonNational Sweet Pea Medal for most points in Sweet Pea classes - Margaret HattonV P A Trophy for most points in Flower Classes excluding roses and sweet peas - Sandra DeanWatson Cup for Best Pot Plant - Jan HarrisFloral Art Bowl for best exhibit in floral art - Sandra DeanThe Thorndyke Cup for most points in Fruit and Vegetables - Hazel Aldrington, David Donovan, Pauline ScraceOrchid Cup - presented for the first time - Faith RavenHorticultural Society Cup for most points in Show - Sandra DeanChildren's Classes - 7 years and under - Arthur W.8 - 14 years - Esme