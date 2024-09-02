Seaford Little Theatre breaks new ground with Ibsen masterpiece

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On December 21, 1879, in the Royal Danish Theatre in Copenhagen, Nora Helmer slammed the front door shut for the very first time, leaving her husband and three children behind her as she ventured out into a world in which women were universally regarded as second-class citizens.

George Bernard Shaw said of Norwegian dramatist Henrik Ibsen’s ground-breaking play, A Doll’s House: ‘The sound of that pioneering door-slam reverberated around the entire world.’

Why was there a premiere in Denmark rather than in Ibsen’s own Norway? Simply because the message was far too indigestible for Victorian Norwegian society, despite being based on a true story, as evidenced by the fact that spent his most creative years in virtual exile from 1862 to 1888.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, 145 years later, Seaford Little Theatre is continuing its policy of adding challenging dramas to the popular mix of comedies, thrillers and mainstream works that are the hallmark of so many local community theatres that have pleased audiences with ‘safe’ and familiar plays.

Darren Heather (Helmer) and Emily Feist (Nora).

In the same way that deep-seated fears of Shakespeare’s language being ‘funny’ make them inaccessible to many people, the Norwegian playwright’s dramas – which are second only to the Bard’s productions worldwide in terms of how often they are acted – also suffer from language that is too stilted for modern tastes.

Director David Parton has catered for this element of sales resistance by presenting an entirely new translation that is easy on the ears of a modern audience.

The stress is on the word ‘translation’. It is not, what is increasingly the fashion these days, a case of presenting classical dramas in the guise of ‘adaptations’ where the story is dressed up in new allegorical clothing, but an actual direct translation of the original Norwegian text rendered in language that makes it readily accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very strong cast will be giving their all at the Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road, Seaford from September 6 to 14.

Alan Lade (Krogstad) and Emily Feist (Nora).

Performances on the 7th-13th at 7.45pm, with matinees on the 6th and 14th at 2.30pm. Full details are available on the Seaford Little Theatre website, including box office details, at seafordlittletheatreco.uk.