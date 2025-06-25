Selected 15 touring programme comes to Eastbourne this July
From a speculative oil rig ritual in the Scottish Highlands to the sonic echoes of South London’s buried waterways; from the intimate retelling of a mother-daughter memory to digital hauntings of racialised surveillance - this year's works explore ecology, mythology, history, and identity through experimental, personal, and poetic lenses.
The artists in this year’s programme are: Fergus Carmichael, Jazmin Morris, Kadeem Oak, Liberty Smith, Nia Fekri, Niki Kohandel, Samara Addai, and Teef Chan. Expect a rich mix of storytelling and experimentation - intimate, defiant, and dazzling in scope.
Selected 15 will be screened in Eastbourne this year at Towner Eastbourne, on Saturday, 19 July, at 11am, in collaboration with Devonshire Collective’s Volta artists’ moving image forum. Tickets are free and available to book soon at our website!