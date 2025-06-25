Selected 15 touring programme comes to Eastbourne this July

Selected 15 showcases a vibrant collection of new short films by some of the most exciting early-career artists working today, nominated by the shortlisted artists of the Film London Jarman Award 2024. This compelling programme, curated by videoclub and Film London Artists’ Moving Image Network (FLAMIN), tours leading arts venues across the UK. For over a decade, Selected has offered a unique platform for discovering emerging talent, with a focus on artists pushing the boundaries of what moving image can be.

From a speculative oil rig ritual in the Scottish Highlands to the sonic echoes of South London’s buried waterways; from the intimate retelling of a mother-daughter memory to digital hauntings of racialised surveillance - this year's works explore ecology, mythology, history, and identity through experimental, personal, and poetic lenses.

The artists in this year’s programme are: Fergus Carmichael, Jazmin Morris, Kadeem Oak, Liberty Smith, Nia Fekri, Niki Kohandel, Samara Addai, and Teef Chan. Expect a rich mix of storytelling and experimentation - intimate, defiant, and dazzling in scope.

Selected 15 will be screened in Eastbourne this year at Towner Eastbourne, on Saturday, 19 July, at 11am, in collaboration with Devonshire Collective’s Volta artists’ moving image forum. Tickets are free and available to book soon at our website!