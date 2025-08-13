Sunflowers Galore at Sharnfold Farm
For a limited time, you can purchase an Online Summer Pass for just £9.95 per person – and visit as many times as you wish throughout the summer holidays! That means endless days of fresh air, fun, and memory-making without breaking the bank.
Your Summer Pass gives you:
Access to our stunning sunflower fields (perfect for that Insta-worthy shot!)
Family-friendly farm trail and play areas
Meet the animals and learn about farm life
Outdoor games and seasonal activities
Access to our shop and café
Whether you’re looking to enjoy a picnic in the sunshine, or let the kids run wild in the fresh countryside air, Sharnfold is the place to be this summer.
Pass valid: All summer long
Buy now online: https://thefamilyparksgroup.co.uk/locations/sharnfold-farm/
Location: Sharnfold Farm, Hailsham Rd, Stone Cross, Pevensey BN24 5BU.
Don’t miss out – grab your pass today and make Sharnfold your summer go-to!