Sussex Freemasons West Group commemorate Remembrance Sunday

On Remembrance Sunday, Freemasons from the Sussex Freemasons West Group united with Masonic Lodges from across the country to honour and pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Members of the West Sussex Masonic community participated in remembrance parades, wreath laying and services in Chichester, Bognor, Littlehampton, Arundel and Rustington, ensuring the sacrifices of the fallen are never forgotten.

Across the region, Freemasons, dressed in formal dress including their Masonic collars, joined military personnel, veterans, local dignitaries, and members of the public for poignant remembrance services at war memorials and churches. The day was marked by the traditional two-minute silence, during which attendees reflected on the courage and sacrifice of those who served in the world wars and subsequent conflicts.

In Chichester, Freemasons proudly paraded alongside military personnel. A large crowd gathered at the city's war memorial for a moving service, during which members of the Masonic community laid wreaths to honour those who died in service to their country.

Chichester Freemasons Parading as part of City's Remberance service

In Bognor Regis, the Freemasons joined the procession with quiet dignity, commemorating the men and women who gave their lives in wars past. The service included readings, hymns, and a moment of reflection before wreaths were laid at the Bognor war memorial.

The towns of Worthing, Littlehampton, Arundel and Rustington also saw Freemasons laying wreaths in remembrance of those fallen.

This national act of remembrance forms part of the wider Masonic commitment (many of whom have served as members of the armed forces) to honour the fallen, with Lodges across the country participating in similar events. Sussex Freemasons West Group, which represents 35 Masonic Lodges in West Sussex, also took part in the national Remembrance Sunday services, underscoring their enduring dedication to the values of charity, brotherhood, service and respect for those who serve.

Bognor Freemansos on Parade

The role of Freemasons in Remembrance Sunday ceremonies is deeply rooted in history, reflecting the fraternity’s longstanding tradition of honouring those who have served in the armed forces. Freemasonry has always had strong links with military service, and many Freemasons have served in the armed forces, particularly during the two World Wars.

Freemason leaders in the Sussex Freemasons West Group expressed pride in the turnout and the solidarity shown on Remembrance Sunday, emphasizing that the commitment to remembering the fallen goes beyond just one day each year.

“The sacrifices made by members of our armed forces will never be forgotten,” said John Spence, Chairman of Sussex Freemasons West Group. “Our participation in Remembrance Sunday is just one way in which we continue to honour and pay tribute to those who have given everything for our country. We stand with our communities, the veterans, and the families of the fallen in remembering their bravery and sacrifice.”

As the Remembrance Sunday services concluded, Freemasons in West Sussex joined the rest of the nation in reaffirming their dedication to keeping alive the memory of those who gave their lives in wars past—an enduring tribute to the courage and sacrifice that defined previous generations.