Sussex stories that reshape our understanding of culture and history: talk in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Renowned cultural historian Professor Alexandra Harris to deliver the second annual Long Man Lecture on behalf of The Sussex Archaeological Society: Neighbours Through Time – Local Lives, Infinite Visions

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who has been here before us, looking up at the Sussex hills? What did they see?

In the lecture, the perspectives of poets will mix with the visions of brewers, merchants and masons: neighbours through time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Harris will consider people who have inhabited the same patch of earth in different periods and in different ways, their view of the place shaped by diverse kinds of knowledge, emotional attachment and cultural influence. We’ll follow Stuart farmers inventing the future, Victorian geologists seeing far into the past, and refugees from occupied Poland learning algebra in a Sussex wood. Magnified by the close attention of these different people, our nearby places tell far-reaching stories.

Professor Alexandra Harris

Local historians have long been showing the power of regional perspectives to unsettle or reshape national narratives. Here, Alexandra will argue for the great potential of local work to enrich our understanding of the arts. She’ll suggest that by attending to the near-at-hand, we’ll discover new histories of painting and poetry, of looking and reading, remembering and valuing.

John Baldock, General Manager of The Sussex Archaeological Society, said “I am delighted that Professor Alexandra Harris is joining us to deliver the Long Man Lecture 2025. The evening promises an enthralling insight into how layers of Sussex history have intertwined, and this annual event significantly advances and promotes the Society’s mission to investigate and share Sussex’s heritage.”

The talk is followed by a Q&A session where attendees will get the opportunity to ask Alexandra questions about her work, along with a signing of her latest book, The Rising Down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Long Man Lecture 2025: Neighbours through Time – Local Lives, Infinite Visions takes place on Tuesday 8 April, 7.30pm, at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts in Brighton.

Full event and booking details at www.sussexpast.co.uk/event/the-long-man-lecture-2025/