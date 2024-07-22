Ten years of The True CRIME Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year, The True CRIME Museum on Hastings seafront invites you to celebrate its tenth birthday.

It was a decade ago that Joel Griggs, Curator of The True CRIME Museum discovered the seafront caves behind the Palace Court building at White Rock. He decided to follow his passion for all things crime related and opened a popular visitor attraction based upon that macabre theme.

His late father John had worked alongside the Metropolitan Police Service in London where he had collected many items from notorious crimes including the bath in which contract killer Bruce Childs dismembered six people and the acid bottles used by Haigh to dissolve his unfortunate victims.

A genuine lethal injection death bed, needles used by the notorious Eastbourne killer doctor Bodkin-Adams and love letters sent by US serial killer Richard Ramirez have intrigued and fascinated visitors to Hastings year upon year.

Joel Griggs - Curator.

The Cinema Cave in which infamous murderers describe their deadly deeds has proved a gruesome yet popular attraction.

This Summer, to celebrate 10 successful years, the Museum boasts some exciting new exhibits and photo opportunities including a ride on a Police motorbike, a detailed diorama displaying the Essex Boys murders and a very unusual undergarment worn by killer Rose West! You won’t want to miss it.

Joel says: "The past decade has seen so much macabre fun here at The True CRIME Museum. A maze of abandoned seafront caves has become a seven-day-a-week, all year-round attraction, drawing in thousands of visitors to the town and creating dozens of local jobs.

"Thanks to all staff, customers and supporters of the Museum, past, present and future. We can't wait to welcome you to the dark world of crime for decades to come.”

Book your Summer Crime Walks which are taking place on Saturday, August 3 (Hastings), Saturday, August 17 (St Leonards) and Saturday, August 31 (Hastings) from 7pm until 9pm/£12.50pp with a local pub stop half-way.

Tickets can be purchased in store, via phone on 01424 420115 or from our online shop - https://www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk/shop-2/

The True CRIME Museum is open daily 10am – 5pm, welcoming visitors and groups of all ages throughout the year.