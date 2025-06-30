The Arts Society Steyning's July talk

How to 'Read' the English Country Church. The architectural, historical, religious and social changes that have shaped and formed our church buildings. A talk by Nicholas Henderson

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday 14 July 2025 10am–12

The Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ

The second lecture in this series begins with the epoch-changing Tudors and the creation of a new Protestantism, passing through the destructive changes of the 17th century followed by restoration and liturgical change. The largely forgotten Georgian period of church architecture is examined and the great period of church building as is gothic revival of the Victorians. Finally, we consider contemporary influences on church buildings and how our country churches reflect the passing of history.

St Mary's Church, Bicknor

A graduate of Selwyn College, Cambridge, Nicholas trained for the Anglican ministry at Ripon Hall, Oxford. Nicholas has a particular interest in the period of the English Reformation and the associated cultural, architectural and social changes it has produced. He lectures regularly and assists as a priest in London.

Free to members, £10 donation for visitors