The King Blues Band bring the beat to the Pier at The Rum Shed Hastings

Sunday afternoons just got a whole lot bluesier. The Rum Shed, perched proudly on Hastings Pier, played host this past weekend to The King Blues Band - a seasoned quartet whose blend of early blues, rock, and unexpected covers got toes tapping and faces smiling.

“As we started playing, a few more came up the stairs to have a look,” said drummer and vocalist Dave Reece, affectionately known in the band as “Grandad.”

“Two lads about 15 came up. They were eyeballing the band like mad! Only 15 years old and into the blues! There is hope for humanity!”

Led by 60-year-old multi-instrumentalist Ricky Adelaide, The King Blues Band delivered a genre-hopping mix of Elmore James, Peter Green, the Stones, and even a few offbeat tracks from Van Morrison and Donovan.

The King Blues Band deliver a powerful set at The Rum Shed on Hastings Pier, drawing in crowds with their rich blues sound and tight harmonies.

“We just print out a big list of all the stuff we do and pick and choose as we go,” Ricky explained. “It seems daft after years of following a set list, but it works!”

Terri Rollo from The Rum Shed praised the group’s effort and energy. “I love a live band and DJs. I know they struggle because sometimes there’s up to five members and they don’t charge a lot,” she said.

“They have to carry all the equipment themselves - all the way up here on a pallet truck! I have to thank them.”

Each member brings a wealth of history and character. Guitarist Tim Bruce - aka “The Moose” - is known for pulling gear out of skips and making it sing. Bassist Quintin Askes, the band’s youngest at 37, once toured huge venues in South Africa before moving to the UK during the pandemic. And Dave? He’s played with everyone from Chas & Dave to Opportunity Knocks winners.

The band’s sound, rich with harmonies and nostalgia, resonated with the eclectic Sunday crowd.

Reece said: “When we cracked into the harmonies in Dead Flowers by The Stones and I saw several people smile and clap - that pays the rent!"

The Rum Shed, with its sweeping sea views and laid-back atmosphere, is quickly becoming a must-play venue for local acts.

“Now that it’s summer we’ll be outside more - jumping around with live bands and DJs!” Terri added.

With plans to record original material and a hunger for more gigs from July onward, The King Blues Band isn’t slowing down. As Ricky put it: “We would love to play for you in your local or in your town or village.”

If you’re into heartfelt harmonies, rocking rhythms, and a band that truly plays for the love of music - catch The King Blues Band before the summer’s out.