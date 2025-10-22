Come From Away at Chequer Mead: This is the show we all need right now - and COS Musical Theatre have done it proud

Come From Away is one of those shows that so well-loved, you don’t want see anyone have a go at it an mess it up.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Olivier and Tony Award-winning musical tells the inspiring true tale of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small Newfoundland town that welcomed them with open arms in the wake of 9/11.

The subject matter is so specific and means so much to people because everyone knows where they were on September 11, 2001, right?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the show first hit Broadway and the West End, it got five-star reviews across the board. I saw it twice in the West End and then watched the filmed Broadway version on Apple TV. And I know people who love the show so much they have seen it seven times – yes, it’s that well-loved.

Come From Away by COS Musical Theatre at Chequer Mead | Picture: Stephen Candy Photography

That is why when the rights were released for amateur groups to be able to do the show, I feared the worst that there were going to be a load of people having a go at doing a version and putting on a production that just doesn’t do it justice.

But one group I always had confidence in doing a good version was COS Musical Theatre – and my word they did not let me down.

On at the Chequer Mead in East Grinstead, directors Anika Lefevre and Erin Cornell have done a grand job with the story that is, at its core, a celebration of humanity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may appear simple at first; it’s one act (1hr 35mins) with minimal costumes, props and set. But the choreography, the transitions of characters – each actor plays multiple parts – and the music makes it a very complicated show, so it’s an incredible achievement to pull it off like they did.

Musical director is Shaz D and the score, at times, is simply breath-taking and is elevated with having the orchestra live on stage.

But having a great set with great music only works is you have the performers to be able to tackle the songs, the intricate staging and the difficult subject matter and as we know from previous productions like Made in Dagenham and Legally Blonde, COS have the talent to do it.

As I said previously, each performer plays multiple parts and the fact I was never confused who was who at any point is testament to what a good job they did. And as ensemble they were in perfect harmony physically and vocally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lizzie Alderton was excellent as Beulah (and others!), Cameron Rowell shone and showed good range as one half of gay couple and Muslim character Ali, Chelsea Love was perfect as naive TV reporter Janice in her first week as the job and Ben Hopkins and Chris May-Miller added humour in their various roles.

John Barnett as Gander Mayor Claude showed had great authority, Safia Roxanna really tugged at those heart strings as Hannah and Claire Aston gave some good comic relief as animal-lover Bonnie.

There is no surprise Jo Williams as Diane and Andrew Cornell as Nick made a very sweet couple and Jay Alderton as the other half of the gay couple had great stage presence.

And last, but certainly not least, Emma Khan was simply brilliant as pilot Beverley – and this is where we get on the songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You know you are in safe hands with COS and they did each song justice. The one you probably all know is Beverley’s Me and Sky, and Khan did a stunning job.

And the group numbers were, at times, spine-tinglingly good. The opening Welcome to Rock, Costume Party, the beautiful Prayer and the heart-wrenching Something’s Missing were all perfectly performed.

It’s a show that will make you laugh – it really is funny at times despite the subject matter – and cry but ultimately it will leave inspired in awe of what the residents of Gander did over those few days.

Come From Away is the show we all need right now with what is going on in the world – and everyone involved with COS’s production should be proud of what they have achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come From Away is on at Chequer Mead until Saturday October 25.

The show is 1hr 35mins with no interval.

Visit https://www.chequermead.co.uk/shows/cos-musical-theatre-presents-come-from-away/ for more information and to buy tickets.