Jake Quickenden (front) on stage at the Theatre Royal Brighton with other cast members from Footloose The Musical

A six-day run of Footloose The Musical at the Theatre Royal Brighton kicked off last night (Monday).

The musical was postponed in 2020 but is back on tour and will be in Brighton until Saturday (February 26) with tickets still available for evening shows plus matinee performances on Thursday and Saturday. Buy tickets here: Footloose Tickets | Theatre Royal Brighton in Brighton | ATG TicketsBased on the 1980s screen sensation which took the world by storm, Footloose The Musical promises 'cutting edge modern choreography' and is packed with classic 80s hits including Holding Out for a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let's Hear It For The Boy and of course the unforgettable title track Footloose.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City boy Ren thinks life is bad enough when he's forced to move to a rural backwater in America. But his world comes to a standstill when he arrives at Bomont to find dancing and rock music are banned. Taking matters into his own hands, soon Ren has the whole town on its feet.

The cast is led by Dancing on Ice winner and Theatre star Jake Quickenden as Willard and musical theatre favourite Darren Day as Rev. Moore.

Jake first hit our screens in The X Factor in 2012 and again in 2014 where he went through to the live shows followed by appearances on Chart Show TV, ITV’s Kellys Heroes, as a regular panelist on Big Brothers Bit On The Side and as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. Following his win of the 2018 season of Dancing on Ice Jake has most recently been seen in hit TV show Hollyoaks. Jake is no stranger to the stage having performed in the title role of Peter Pan at Blackpool Opera House; also touring with the Dreamboys and appearing in Pantomime. He most recently starred in the acclaimed 50th anniversary production of Hair the Musical.

Following his first starring theatre role in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Darren Day has enjoyed an extensive career in the West End including Summer Holiday, Copacabana and Grease. Tours include Alfie, Carousel, Great Expectations, Godspell, The Rocky Horror Show, We Will Rock You and many more – most recently Mame, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Bob in Rita Sue and Bob Too and new musical Bumblescratch at the Adelphi Theatre. His TV career has included roles in Sky’s Stella, Hollyoaks and Holby City, as well as many presenting appearances. Darren was a finalist in the 2016 series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Darren Day (centre) takes to the stage in Footloose The Musical at Brighton's Theatre Royal

Have you also read this: Heartfelt and hilarious – the thrilling opening night of Shrek the Musical at the Theatre Royal Brighton | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)

PLUS: Some exciting news for burger fans: Burger giant opens its first Brighton venue | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)

Rehearsals for Footloose The Musical which is in Brighton until February 26 Photo by Mark Senior

Darren Day in rehearsals for Footloose The Musical, which is now showing in Brighton Photo by Mark Senior