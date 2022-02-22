Burger giant opens its first Brighton venue

American burger giant Wendy’s is opening its first restuarant in Brighton.

The group, which has around 7,000 sites across the world, has set up shop at 192 Western Road (opposite Churchill Square) and will be open for business on March 1.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu options, signature U.S. menu items along and a range of items only available in the UK, including the Veggie Stack and whole fillet Chicken Nuggets.

Wendy's Brighton

Paul Hilder, SVP and Managing Director, Wendy’s UK and Canada said: “Brighton is a vibrant, inclusive community and we are thrilled to be welcomed with open arms to Brighton’s thriving food scene. As we look to expand our brand presence across England, our restaurant opening in Brighton puts us one step closer to bringing more Wendy’s to more customers across the country. We also know convenience is key, and this restaurant offers access to Wendy’s high quality, made-to-order food through dine in, take away and delivery.”

This will be Wendy’s sixth branch in England after recent openings in Reading, Stratford, Oxford, Croydon and Romford.

Older burger fans will remember the group had a number of restaurants in England in 1980s.

Dave's Single at Wendy's

Wendy's