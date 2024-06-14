Littlehampton theatre group returns after devastating fire
The Windmill has been refurbished after a devastating fire last August, just one day into the society’s acclaimed production of The Wedding Singer, forcing them to close after just one performance.
Rehearsals are now underway to bring that hilarious, heartwarming 80’s show made famous through the film starring Adam Sandler, back to the Windmill again this August with the same fantastic cast directed by Kelly Manchee. The show received a standing ovation from the audience on its opening night so tickets are expected to go quickly. Book now to avoid missing out.
But before that they are also back with a fabulous musical revue entitled Home Again with songs from Hamilton, Half a Sixpence, Barnum and The Greatest Showman, plus many more. Featuring talented soloists and chorus, this is a celebration in many forms for LMCS, celebrating being back home in their lovely theatre, performing together a variety of songs old and new, and the fabulous friendships that have blossomed over the years. The creative team behind Back Home, Lynne Jones, Jan Combes and Steve Powell have been best friends for over forty years, performing together as well as directing, and they are delighted to be producing this special show.
Don’t miss out on these two spectacular shows: Back Home: Friday 21 June, 7.30pm; Saturday 22 June, 2.30pm and 7.30pm. The Wedding Singer: Wednesday 7 to- Friday 9 August, 7.30pm; Saturday 10 August, 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets available from Ticket Source or phone 01903 730775
