Review: Chicago Blues Brothers put on a fun, energy-filled show at The Hawth

The Chicago Blues Brothers

Last night my friend and are were again at The Hawth in Crawley, this time to see the Chicago Blues Brothers show, writes Rosemarie Gray.

This wasn’t just another tribute act; it was a high-energy celebration of the legendary Jake and Elwood Blues. They have previously visited with their themed tours like Jailbreak Tour and Motown Mission, this time it is their latest show RESPECT The Greatest Hits, which is packed with many favourites and instilled with the infectious spirit of the Blues Brothers and their cheeky little jokes. From the opening number the show was full of high energy performances, and the audience did not disappoint either, there was no sitting slumped in your seats, they were clapping and singing and dancing along from the get go.

The Chicago Blues Brothers feature a dynamic live band, led by frontmen Chris Hindle and Gareth Davey, and backed by the sensational Sweet Soul Sisters, who had their own spotlight with tributes to Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner. The band of musicians were excellent, the lead guitarist was faultless and the horn section completed the professional performance.

If you want a fun packed full on energy show this is definitely one for you.