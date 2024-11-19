Snow White and Friends pantomime to be performed by Peacehaven Players

By Nigel Enever
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 10:36 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 11:00 GMT
Peacehaven Players are performing the pantomime 'Snow White & Friends', written and directed by their very own talented Judith Foot, on 6th (at 7pm), 7th (at 2.30pm and 7pm) and 8th December (at 2pm). Come and join in the fun by visiting our website and booking the seats you prefer at www.peacehavenplayers.co.uk.

'Snow White & Friends' loosely follows the story of Snow White, but instead of dwarfs her friends are other Disney characters such as Tinkerbell, Cinderella, Aladdin, etc. Lots of fun, laughter, songs and dancing and the usual villain to boo at!

