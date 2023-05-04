Trades and property owners invited to demonstration events in Chichester and Bognor Regis

Covers Timber & Builders Merchants’ Chichester and Bognor Regis depots are inviting local tradespeople and property owners to two free events where they will be able to see product demonstrations and receive advice from some of the industry’s leading suppliers.

Covers Timber & Builders Merchants’ Chichester and Bognor Regis depots are inviting local tradespeople and property owners to two free events where they will be able to see product demonstrations and receive advice from some of the industry’s leading suppliers.

On Wednesday May 10, the Chichester depot, which is located on Quarry Lane, will be hosting the Velux 2in1 Roof Window event. Visitors will be able to learn more about Velux roof windows and how to bring more daylight into a living space.

Experts from Velux Windows will be at the depot with their latest display vehicle. The Velux team will be demonstrating its range, including the new 2in1 roof window, and answering questions.

Then, on Wednesday May 17, Covers’ Bognor Regis branch, located on Station Road, is hosting a meet the supplier event. Visitors to the depot will be able to receive advice, see demonstrations and learn more about some of the industry’s latest products from suppliers, including leading paving manufacturer Brett Landscaping and specialist hand and power tool distributor Toolbank. Product experts from Covers Timber Services will also be providing advice to customers.

Suppliers will be inviting visitors to take part in fun challenges for the chance to win Love2shop gift cards on the day.

Special offers and free food and drink will be available at each event.

Martyn Beck, branch manager at Covers in Chichester, commented: “With over 25,000 products stocked across our branch network, it’s important that our customers have the opportunity to meet suppliers to learn more about our range and receive advice – our events will help local tradespeople and property owners do just that.”

Paul Allwright, branch manager at Covers in Bognor Regis, added: “At both events we have suppliers who are market leaders in the industry attending to provide demonstrations, and we look forward to welcoming people to the branches for the free events.”

