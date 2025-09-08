Unearthing history: The Boxgrove Man
Unearthed in Boxgrove, near Chichester, these remarkable human fossils reveal the lives of early hunters and toolmakers who shaped the story of humankind in Britain. Few discoveries have captured the imagination of archaeologists and the public alike as much as the Boxgrove Man.
Tony Tynan, who first came to the area in 1982 as part of the archaeological team that discovered the site, went on to lead the excavations of the groundbreaking “Boxgrove Man” project. Tony will share unique insights, stories, and discoveries from this extraordinary period of Britain’s prehistory.
Venue: Sage House, Tangmere
Date: Wednesday 29th October
Time: 6:00pm – 7:30pm
Tickets: £10 per person (includes tea/coffee and cake)
Spaces are limited, so book early to avoid disappointment.
All proceeds from the evening will go to Sage House, your local dementia charity, helping to support people living with dementia and their families right here in our community.
For tickets and further information, please contact:
Phone: 01243 888691
Website: https://www.dementiasupport.org.uk/ What’s On