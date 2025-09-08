Unearthing history: The Boxgrove Man

Step back in time 500,000 years and uncover the story of our ancient ancestors at “The Boxgrove Man with Tony Tynan”, an evening of history, discovery, and community.

Unearthed in Boxgrove, near Chichester, these remarkable human fossils reveal the lives of early hunters and toolmakers who shaped the story of humankind in Britain. Few discoveries have captured the imagination of archaeologists and the public alike as much as the Boxgrove Man.

Tony Tynan, who first came to the area in 1982 as part of the archaeological team that discovered the site, went on to lead the excavations of the groundbreaking “Boxgrove Man” project. Tony will share unique insights, stories, and discoveries from this extraordinary period of Britain’s prehistory.

Venue: Sage House, Tangmere

An artists impression of the area half a million years ago.

Date: Wednesday 29th October

Time: 6:00pm – 7:30pm

Tickets: £10 per person (includes tea/coffee and cake)

Spaces are limited, so book early to avoid disappointment.

All proceeds from the evening will go to Sage House, your local dementia charity, helping to support people living with dementia and their families right here in our community.

For tickets and further information, please contact:

Phone: 01243 888691