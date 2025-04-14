Warnham Spring Fair to raise money for Cancer Research UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday 3rd May at Warnham Comrades club, Hollands Way, Warnham, RH12 3RH between 11am and 3pm

Following the success of last year, we are once again hosting the Warnham Spring Fair at Warnham Comrades Club, Hollands Way, Warnham, RH12 3RH on Saturday 3rd May between 11am and 3pm.

We raised the amazing total of £3,900 on the day last year with a further £200 selling off the front lawn over the following couple of days.

We then set up a table outside our house in Hollands Way and through the year we continued selling plants raising the total to £5,420 for Cancer Research UK.

James raising plants for the Spring Fair

This charity is so very close to our hearts as James received a cancer diagnosis three years ago and we are conscious of the fact that without the research that had gone before his outcome may have been very different.

Having received the all clear we wanted to raise money to help ensure that the vital research continues to help others.

Leading cancer charities remind us that cancer will affect one in two of us.

On May 3rd we will have a huge array of plants available inc bedding , herbaceous, succulents , vegetables and herbs.

Although plants will take centre stage we also have a large selection of books and jigsaws, children’s clothes and toys, bric a brac and homemade cakes and biscuits.

Thanks to many local businesses we have a raffle with fabulous prizes , a large tombola and local crafts.

There will also be entertainment with a walk around magician and the Nuts About Magic cart specialising in balloon modelling, so plenty for adults and children alike.

Refreshments will be available with tea, coffee and cake, a barbecue and the club bar will be open throughout the event.

Entry for the event is free and we look forward to welcoming as many people as possible and hope to exceed last years total for CRUK.