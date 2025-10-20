Winchelsea Christmas Fair 2025

Winchelsea Christmas Fair

Please join us for the splendid Winchelsea Christmas Fair at the New Hall, Rectory Lane, TN36 4AA.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Please join us for the splendid Winchelsea Christmas Fair at the New Hall, Rectory Lane, TN36 4AA. This year the fair is to held on Saturday 15th November 2025, between 10.30 am and 3 pm.

In addition to the Grand Raffle, Tombola and Refreshments, there will be stalls from local Artisans displaying - but not limited to - Artworks, Ceramics, Sculpture, Prints, Bulbs, Bowels, Walking Sticks, Chocolate, Wine, Food, Bags, Cosmetics, Cashmere, Cards and Jewellery.

Entry is £1 but Free to under 16's

Charity Number 235174