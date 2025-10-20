Winchelsea Christmas Fair 2025

By Jeremy Moss
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 15:12 BST
Winchelsea Christmas Fair
Please join us for the splendid Winchelsea Christmas Fair at the New Hall, Rectory Lane, TN36 4AA. This year the fair is to held on Saturday 15th November 2025, between 10.30 am and 3 pm.

In addition to the Grand Raffle, Tombola and Refreshments, there will be stalls from local Artisans displaying - but not limited to - Artworks, Ceramics, Sculpture, Prints, Bulbs, Bowels, Walking Sticks, Chocolate, Wine, Food, Bags, Cosmetics, Cashmere, Cards and Jewellery.

Entry is £1 but Free to under 16's

Charity Number 235174

