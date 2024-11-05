Winter Fair to be held at South of England Showground

The Winter Fair is set to return to the South of England Showground in Ardingly, West Sussex, on Saturday 23rd (9am to 5pm) and Sunday 24th November (9am to 4pm) 2024.

This festive event is the perfect opportunity for visitors to begin their Christmas preparations while enjoying a fun-filled day with family and friends.

The Winter Fair features an extensive array of shopping stalls from local and independent traders. From unique gifts such as handcrafted leather accessories, cashmere fashion, and natural soaps to festive home décor, Christmas decorations, and exquisite jewellery, it‘s the ideal destination for shoppers seeking something special.

Food and drink enthusiasts can also indulge in gourmet pies, cheeses, wines, handcrafted Christmas treats, and more, making it the perfect place to stock up on seasonal delicacies.

For those looking to immerse themselves in the Christmas spirit, the Winter Fair offers a host of hands-on workshops and activities (additional fees apply), including:

Chocolate workshops: Unleash your inner chocolatier with Chocolate Genie’s festive workshop. Children of all ages can decorate Christmas shapes, while older participants can create stunning large hearts and Christmas trees.

Santa’s Grotto: No Christmas event would be complete without a visit to Santa’s Grotto. Families can meet Santa and create magical memories.

Wreath-making workshops: Hosted by My Little Flower Boutique, these workshops offer adults and children alike the chance to create their very own Christmas wreath.

Elf workshops: New for 2024, join Mistletoe the Elf for an interactive session filled with Christmas storytelling, singing, crafting, games, and a letter-writing session to Santa.

Willow Weaving: New for 2024, have a go at bending willow to creative festive shapes and wreaths with Willowpool Designs.

In addition to these festive activities, visitors can enjoy live music performances and the children’s fairground and capture a family photo in the giant snow globe. The fair will also feature face painting, mini ride-on trains, and the chance to witness birds of prey up close.

Commenting on this year’s event, Corrie Ince, Show Director at the South of England Agricultural Society, said: “We're excited to bring the Winter Fair back to the Showground this November. The event truly offers visitors a unique shopping experience and wonderfully festive activities – it’s an excellent opportunity to find special gifts, enjoy seasonal food, support local artisans, and spend time with family. Moreover, every ticket sold supports our charitable efforts to engage children in countryside learning and support the development of those involved in agriculture and land-based industries.ˮ

Tickets for the Winter Fair 2024 are available now at www.seas.org.uk. Entry is priced at £8.55 for adults and £7.20 for senior citizens/students (including a 10% online discount available until midnight on 15.9.24). Children under 16 go free (a suggested donation of £2 is welcomed for children). Please note, due to the high number of indoor areas, this event is not suitable for dogs.