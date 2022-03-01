Will Lovegrove, of Treetop Design & Print

Established in 1984, this union of father (Graham) and son (Will) has its roots firmly set in the traditions of quality design and print.

Combined with a modern, forward-thinking approach Treetop has grown into a full-service marketing solutions company.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See also All you need to know about Manor Royal

Will Lovegrove, of Treetop Design & Print

From logo design and branding to building stunning websites and video creation, Treetop Design and Print has come a long way since it began almost 40 years ago when Graham started the business from his home in a converted bedroom in Southwater.

“I took a leap of faith with £185 in my pocket, a desire to run my own business and a genuine passion for design and print.” Explains Graham, “We quickly secured work from colleges and charities – some of whom are still with us – and it grew from there.”

Treetop soon out-grew a succession of buildings and business locations before moving to Crawley in the 1990s. For the last 14 years they have been in Manor Royal, which they now regard as their home providing Treetop with the kudos of being based in one of the county’s biggest business parks.

Like father like son, Will also wanted to be his own boss but by no means was following Graham into design and print at Treetop going to be a foregone conclusion – nor was it going to be an easy ride.

Have you seen? First ever Micro-Parks are officially opened at Manor Royal

“I got started literally on the shop floor - sweeping it!” Reflects Will, which he firmly believes was the best apprenticeship. “I got to learn everything about the business and the industry from the bottom up. When I talk to a client now, I know what it takes to bring an idea to life. That really helps. And, of course, if I need to jump on a job – I can.”

The passion for what they do is a family trait that drives the business bringing a mix of traditional values and skill with a young enthusiastic team and modern techniques in a constantly evolving industry.

“To some extent advancements in technology have made the print process simpler,” says Graham reflecting on the changes he has seen, “However, customer expectations have changed – everybody wants things quicker. When in the past people were prepared to wait two weeks for something, now they want it in two days. So, we have had to adapt but never at the expense of quality.”

A constant programme of investment has allowed Treetop to evolve as a company, and to weather the recent COVID storm. They credit their great team, a host of loyal customers and their commitment to a cherished family business. “It hasn’t been easy but when it’s your own business you go that extra mile.” Says Will, “Our customer relationships became even stronger, and it speeded up our commitment to diversify the business.”

That includes using recycled products, adopting efficient processes, putting in place excellent quality controls and even becoming vegan certified. “This is not just about good business sense. This is becoming increasingly important to our clients and to us as people who care about the impact we have on the environment.”

Looking ahead Will is positive about the future. “The economy and Gatwick is slowly picking up, we are more agile and flexible than ever, we’ve become even closer to our clients, and generally people want to push on after a couple of tough years.”

From small seeds mature trees do grow and this father and son team are certainly looking proudly to the future from the top of their particular tree.

Find out about the Treetop Design and Print at www.treetopdesignandprint.com