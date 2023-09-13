Aldi releases plans of 500 sites where it wants to open stores – including in Sussex
The discount retailer, and Britain’s fourth biggest grocer, has set the new target having seen “huge demand” from people wanting to switch supermarkets to access cheaper prices.
It builds on a previous goal of opening 1,200 stores by the end of 2025.
The announcement comes following the opening of the supermarket chain's 1000th store in the country in Woking, Surrey recently.
The move is said to be part of a two-year £1.3 billion investment into expansion and would see Aldi's UK portfolio grow to 1,500 stores.
The six locations that the retailer has planned are: Brighton, Newhaven / Peacehaven, Haywards Heath, Polegate, Worthing and Crawley.
Aldi UK and Ireland CEO Giles Hurley said: "Opening our 1,000th store is a huge milestone and wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our 40,000 incredible colleagues.
"Our popularity is growing, and there is huge demand for people to have an Aldi store near to them to increase shoppers’ access to our unbeatable prices.
“The next phase of our expansion will involve another 500 new stores over the coming years. It is a long-term target and is not a ceiling to our ambition to have an Aldi store close to everyone in the UK.”
Aldi also revealed plans, last month, to hire over 1,700 workers in its warehouses.