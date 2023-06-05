Aldi to reopen in Eastbourne this week with ‘fresh new look’

The Aldi in Eastbourne is set to reopen later this week with a ‘fresh new look’.

The store in Lottbridge Drove will reopen on Thursday, June 8, at 8am.

Standing at 1,254 sqm of retail space, a spokesperson said the more customer-focused layout allows for the products residents know and love to be found more easily whilst browsing new ranges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the store added: “The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award-winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved ‘food to go’ section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

The specialbuys section at an Aldi. Picture from Aldi and James Newell

“The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy-to-browse freezers.”

Eastbourne customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find ‘specialbuys’ which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During reopening week the store will be offering a range of outdoor items, including a solar bird bath for £16.99, a garden sun shade for £9.99 and an electric cool box for £49.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store currently employs 48 members of the local community.

Local store manager Edyta Wojtczak said: “The store is looking fantastic and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers. The ‘Project Fresh’ renovations have been ongoing since 2018.

The store, which has 102 car parking spaces, will be open between 8am-10pm on Monday-Saturday, and from 10am-4pm on Sundays.