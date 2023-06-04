Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures: 999 Emergency Services Display returns to Eastbourne seafront

The annual 999 Emergency Services Display has once again returned to Eastbourne seafront.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 4th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 12:16 BST

The event started on the Western Lawns at 11am yesterday (Saturday, June 3) and will continue through to 5pm today (Sunday, June 4).

Resident have had the chance to see emergency response vehicles, get on board a fire engine or ambulance, try out the hoses, see arena demonstrations from the police dogs and sea rescues from the coastguard.

The event has been organised by Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Eastbourne Borough Council, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the RNLI.

Representatives from voluntary search and rescue teams along with contingents from the French National Gendarmerie have also attended the annual event.

This year marks the 36th consecutive year that the free event has run on Western Lawns on Eastbourne’s seafront and thousands of visitors are expected to have attended.

