Sussex seaside town has the best quality of life for pensioners in the country, according to study

A town in Sussex has been ranked as the best seaside town in England and Wales for quality of life for pensioners, a research said.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 12:26 BST

The life insurance team at Compare the Market researched the 40 most populated coastal towns in England and Wales, ranking them by the percentage of the population that is 65 and above and the area’s quality of life score.

A spokesperson from the study said: "Bexhill offers the greatest quality of life for pensioners, with a score of 70, and also has a higher percentage of the population aged over 65 than anywhere else [34.5 per cent].”

Bognor Regis is fifth on the list, Littlehampton is seventh and Eastbourne is ninth.

Bexhill seafrontBexhill seafront
Life insurance expert Anna McEntee said: “Retirement is an exciting time to start a new chapter, and escaping to the perfect seaside town can make all the difference. After spending the majority of our adult lives working hard, most of us dedicate our later years to getting some much-needed rest and relaxation – which is why retiring by the coast is such an attractive option.”

