All you need to know about Wendy's

The Sussex-based restaurant will be the company's sixth in the UK, following the opening of five restaurants across the country in 2021.

When and where was Wendy's founded?

Iconic American fast food chain Wendy's is set to open it's first-ever restaurant in Sussex. Picture by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Wendy's was founded by American businessman Dave Thomas on November 15, 1969 in Columbus, Ohio. The first outlet was also based in Columbus.

How many stores does Wendy's have worldwide?

The iconic American brand is the the third-largest hamburger chain in the world - behind fast food heavyweights McDonald's and Burger King - as of December 31, 2018.

Wendy's has a total of 6,711 outlets worldwide but 92 per cent of the company's restaurants are based in North America.

Does Wendy's have any restaurants in the UK? Where are they based?

This will be the American fast food chains' third attempt at cracking the UK.

Wendy's has re-entered the UK market after previous attempts in 1981 and 1992.

The chain opened five UK stores in 2021 - the stores are based in Reading, Stratford, Oxford, Croydon and Romford - and Wendy's plans to open another 50 restaurants in the UK this year.

One of those restaurants will be based in Sussex.

Where will Wendy's be based in Sussex? And when will it open?

Wendy’s will be officially opening its doors in Brighton on Tuesday, March 1.

The store will be based at 192 Western Road, Brighton, BN1 2BA.

What kind of food does Wendy's serve?

Wendy's menu primarily consists of made-to-order hamburgers, French fries, chicken sandwiches, salads and beverages - including the Frosty, an ice cream milkshake that's popular Stateside.

Wendy's menu is split into 12 categories - breakfast combos, breakfast sandwiches, sides and porridge, coffee and beverages, combos, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, veggie options, fresh-made salads, fries and sides, frosty and Wendy's kids meals.

Here's a selection of the food that is on offer at Wendy's UK restaurants.

Breakfast

Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich (fresh-cracked free range egg on a warm muffin with melted American cheese).

Breakfast Baconator Combo (grilled sausage, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh-cracked free range egg, signature cheese sauce in a soft bun).

Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant (fresh-cracked free range egg, grilled sausage, creamy cheese sauce on a flaky croissant bun).

Cranberry Seed Porridge (Quaker Oats porridge topped with cranberry seeds).

Hamburgers

Bacon Cheeseburger (fresh British beef patty, Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato and mayo in a soft bun).

Baconator (half-pound fresh British beef patty, American cheese, six pieces of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup and mayo in a soft bun).

Dave’s Triple (three quarters of a pound fresh British beef patty, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo and onion in a toasted bun).

Cheeseburger Deluxe (fresh British beef patty, cheese, pickles, onions, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, ketchup and mayo in a soft bun).

Avocado Chicken Club (juicy, lightly breaded chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, garlic mayo in a toasted bun).

Spicy Chicken (juicy seasoned chicken breast, crisp lettuce, tomato, mayo in soft bun).

Vegetarian options

The Veggie Stack (veggie patty, emmental cheese, juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, garlic mayo in toasted bun).

Eight Piece Veggie Bites (all-veggie bites made with black beans, brown rice, chickpeas, sweetcorn and grains, served with dipping sauces).

Salads

Avocado Veggie Salad (signature lettuce blend, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, cool, creamy avocado, four Signature Veggie Bites, Southwest Ranch Dressing).

Caesar Chicken Salad (romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, Italian cheese, crunchy croutons, creamy Caesar dressing).