An award-winning company is hoping to open a new coffee shop in Haywards Heath.

Coffee #1 Limited has applied to Mid Sussex District Council, via its agent Planning Potential, to make alterations to the existing shopfront at 32-36 South Road.

The 250 square metre site is between HSBC and Greggs and is currently vacant. The application said the business would be on the ground floor of the property.

A previous application by D & A (2197) Limited aimed to turn the bank into a coffee shop last year and this was approved in September 2023 when the Hallifax closed its doors (DM/23/1537).

Coffee #1 Limited applied to make alterations to the existing shopfront at 32-36 South Road in Haywards Heath. This Google Street View photo shows the Coffee #1 shop in Godalming

Planning Potential’s covering letter for the new Coffee #1 application acknowledged this, saying: “This application sought confirmation that the former Halifax bank could be used lawfully as a coffee shop or restaurant and no change of use application would be required.”

It continued: “The applicant, Coffee #1 Limited, is a regional coffee shop operator with stores in Godalming, Epsom and Fleet. The company prides itself on the excellent of its coffee and the high quality and careful design of its stores. The approach has been acknowledged by the awards won by Coffee #1 over the years.”

The covering letter, which also serves as a ‘proportionate Design and Access Statement’, said: “The alterations to the shopfront that require planning permission are minor and relate primarily to the painting of the shopfront, the replacement of damaged glazing, alterations to the entrance, as well as the introduction of air conditioning units. Additionally, fascia and projection signage detailed in the accompanying adverts application is also proposed.”

It added that there would be a change in the external colour scheme, as well as replacement doors, and said the ‘appropriate town centre use’ of the site would create ‘interest and activity through the reuse of a currently vacant building’. The covering letter said the present use of the unit would also fall under Class E so the proposed use would be appropriate.

People can view the application using reference DM/24/2884 at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.