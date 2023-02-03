A farm in Arlington has been named as one of the winners at PETA’s first-ever Farming Awards.

Aweside Farm in The Street picked up an award for its work growing edible flowers, leaves and herbs.

Co-owner and manager Sinead Fenton said: “It took us by surprise. It is nice to have our work recognised by an organisation that is so big that addresses animal welfare issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t know that we had been nominated so when we were told it was a shock - but in a good way.”

Sinead Fenton and Adam Smith from Aweside Farm

A spokesperson from PETA said the farm operates on organic principles and has worked hard to create new habitats for wildlife including ponds, insect-friendly meadows, hedgerows and fruit trees.

PETA launched its Farming Awards to celebrate ‘the farmers at the forefront of ethical, animal-free farming’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Fenton, who runs the farm with her partner Adam Smith, added: “There are so many types of farming and so many ways of working on the land and it should all be celebrated.

“I think it’s important that different systems are recognised and celebrated. There is no right or wrong or good or bad way. It’s nice to have that light shone on different types of farming while showing that it can be done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aweside Farm in Arlington. Picture from PETA

Dawn Carr, who is PETA’s director of vegan corporate projects, said: “From nutrient-packed microgreens to edible flowers, Aweside Farm is showing excellence in its field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“PETA is delighted to recognise these sowers of compassion and encourages all farmers to grow plants."

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad