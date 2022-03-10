Located in The Hornet, Beauty Secrets' new Chichester site joins the brand's family of salons already based in Horsham, Hove and Godalming.

This salon is the brand's first expansion in 25 years, having been established more than three decades ago.

Beauty Secrets specialises in a range of services, including aesthetic treatments, facials and body massages, and has been awarded a prestigious Crown salon status.

Beauty Secrets

With the company offering more than 300 different treatments across its branches, owner Karen Thompson's vision for Chichester is to ‘start with faces’ as the predominant area the Chichester salon will focus on, and will 'listen to the client-base' instead of jumping on the latest trend.

Karen's mother started the business 37 years ago 'in one room of our house', so the expansion is part of continuing the legacy.

She said: "Unfortunately, we lost my mum six months before the pandemic, so she hasn't lived to see this branch, but it was something that we very much had as a goal for us."

Beauty Secrets owner Karen Thompson

"Chichester has been on our list for some time. It was just about finding the right premises there."

The salon is open for business now, but will be having an ‘official' launch event on Thursday, March 24, and clients who have visited so far have been 'really complimentary'.

The Chichester site plans to open seven days a week — including evenings — to fit into its clients' schedules.