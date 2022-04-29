The award-winning business is now based at 1 Church Road, the former site of Barclays Bank, and guests were invited to enjoy a glass of wine and a tour.

Jessy Bines, PA and office manager, said: “We were completely taken aback by the amount of love and support that we at Hunters were given during our New Office Party on Thursday night.

“We absolutely love our new office and thoroughly enjoyed restoring the former character that this beautiful building has.

The official opening of Hunters Estate Agents in Church Road, Burgess Hill. Picture: Mustak Miah.

“We are so grateful to everyone who came along to support us so thank you to all who have been a part of our journey so far.”

Mustak Miah, Burgess Hill town councillor (Dunstall Ward), said he was delighted to be invited to the opening.

“It was fantastic to see the old Barclays become completely different and it looks absolutely stunning inside,” he said.

Mr Miah called the outside of the property ‘eye-catching’ and said the new office near the roundabout is ‘very positive for our town’.

“I think they will do a good job,” he said, thanking Hunters’ owner and managing director Jon Clayson for the tour.

“They’re a lovely bunch and I wish them all the very best of luck,” he said.