Basement of former Lloyds bank in East Sussex could become stylish one-bedroom flat

A company has applied to change the basement of a former Lloyds bank in Seaford into a high-quality one-bedroom flat.

Bridgewater Investments Ltd has applied, via its agent Shear Architectural Design, to change the use of 17 Pelham Place into a residential dwelling.

The planning application, which was validated by Lewes District Council on September 2, said the other floors in the building have been approved and turned into residential dwellings.

People can view the application at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/article/1797/Search-and-view-planning-applications using the reference LW/24/0506.

The Design Access Statement said: “The proposal aims to create a high-quality living space while respecting the character of the building and surrounding area.”

It continued: “The primary aim is to convert the basement into a self-contained one-bedroom flat, suitable for single occupancy or a couple. The proposed use aligns with the residential nature of the building and contributes to the housing needs of the area. This will be an excellent use of an empty basement in a prime location and will add to the shortage of residential dwellings.”

The design and access statement said there would be ‘minimal external alterations’ to make sure the conversion does not impact the building’s exterior character. It said: “Internally, high-quality materials and finishes will be used to create a modern and inviting living space.”

It called the proposed conversion ‘a thoughtful and well-considered approach to enhancing the use of the existing building’.

It said: “The addition of a new bay window to the front and a door leading to an outdoor patio from the bedroom further enhances the quality of living within the flat.”