Bedlam Brewery near Ditchling supports Ukraine with Freedom India Pale Ale

Bedlam Brewery near Ditchling has announced the release of its limited edition ‘Freedom’ India Pale Ale’ to support the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 11:22 am

Some £15 from every case of 12 bottles sold will be donated to vetted relief organisations active in the country via the international ‘Brew for Ukraine’ initiative.

If all 260 cases of ale are sold it means potential donations could total £4,000.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

“Ordinarily we’d celebrate the release of a new beer but there’s nothing to celebrate here given the horrific ongoing situation in Ukraine,” said Bedlam’s managing director Rob Shepherd.

Bedlam Brewery near Ditchling has released a limited edition ‘Freedom India Pale Ale’ to support the humanitarian effort in Ukraine. Picture: Bedlam Brewery.

“All we can hope is that by releasing this beer, we can raise some funds in support of the enormous humanitarian relief effort that is, and will continue for a long time to be, required in Ukraine.”

Freedom India Pale Ale (5 per cent) by Bedlam Brewery is available to order in 500ml bottles at www.bedlambrewery.co.uk.

The brewery describes it as ‘a robust, piney citrus hop India Pale Ale with hints of tangerine skin bitterness accompanied by a deliciously smooth biscuit malt body’.

The bottle label has a QR code to let people who want to donate additional funds to do so on the Disasters Emergency Committee website.

Bedlam Brewery near Ditchling has released a limited edition ‘Freedom India Pale Ale’ to support the humanitarian effort in Ukraine. Picture: Bedlam Brewery.

The Brew for Ukraine initiative was set up by the Pravda Beer Theatre in Lviv.

Visit www.brewforukraine.beer or www.pravda.beer/en.

Bedlam Brewery can be found at St Helena Farm, St Helena Lane, near Ditchling.

Read more:

The Orchards’ shopping centre manager celebrates ten years in Haywards Heath

Edinburgh Fringe award winners set to perform at Haywards Heath mayor’s charity evening

Charity gets £5,000 to give Haywards Heath children specialist swimming lessons

UkraineHaywards Heath