Some £15 from every case of 12 bottles sold will be donated to vetted relief organisations active in the country via the international ‘Brew for Ukraine’ initiative.

If all 260 cases of ale are sold it means potential donations could total £4,000.

“Ordinarily we’d celebrate the release of a new beer but there’s nothing to celebrate here given the horrific ongoing situation in Ukraine,” said Bedlam’s managing director Rob Shepherd.

Bedlam Brewery near Ditchling has released a limited edition ‘Freedom India Pale Ale’ to support the humanitarian effort in Ukraine. Picture: Bedlam Brewery.

“All we can hope is that by releasing this beer, we can raise some funds in support of the enormous humanitarian relief effort that is, and will continue for a long time to be, required in Ukraine.”

Freedom India Pale Ale (5 per cent) by Bedlam Brewery is available to order in 500ml bottles at www.bedlambrewery.co.uk.

The brewery describes it as ‘a robust, piney citrus hop India Pale Ale with hints of tangerine skin bitterness accompanied by a deliciously smooth biscuit malt body’.

The bottle label has a QR code to let people who want to donate additional funds to do so on the Disasters Emergency Committee website.

The Brew for Ukraine initiative was set up by the Pravda Beer Theatre in Lviv.

Bedlam Brewery can be found at St Helena Farm, St Helena Lane, near Ditchling.