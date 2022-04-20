Bowjangles, previous winners of the ‘Spirit of the Fringe’ Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, have appeared on TV and impressed audiences at festivals, events and weddings.

“Forget everything you know about a string quartet, Bowjangles bring a unique mix of music, comedy and theatre to our fundraiser,” said town mayor Howard Mundin.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said he is delighted the band will be at his fundraiser, which takes place at the Bluebell Vineyard Estate at Glenmore Farm, Uckfield, on Thursday, May 12.

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin is delighted Bowjangles will play at his fundraiser at the Bluebell Vineyard Estate. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2107053.

Guests will be taken on a tour of the vineyard and wine-making process, and get to enjoy a gastronomic tasting of Sussex cheese and wine, followed by Mediterranean food and entertainment.

The town mayor added: “Please join me at this marvellous charity evening promoting local produce, buy a ticket and help raise funds for this very worthwhile charity.”

Tickets cost £40 and all proceeds will go towards creating a therapy garden for stroke survivors at the Princess Royal Hospital.

The aim of this is to enhance the treatment patients receive from the Sussex Rehabilitation Centre.

For tickets email [email protected] or call 01444 455694.

To find out more about Bowjangles, visit www.bowjangles.org or watch them on YouTube.

The event is sponsored by Fairfax.