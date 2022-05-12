Best Eastbourne restaurant according to Tripadvisor prepares to open second branch in the town

Str/eat will open on Saturday (May 14) in Langney Shopping Centre, offering sit-in and takeaway options.

This comes from the owners of Gr/eat in Terminus Road, Vicky and Vasilis Athanasiadis, a restaurant that is currently ranked as the number one in Eastbourne by Tripadvisor.

The duo said, “Str/eat promises true Greek street food that combines a modern taste with traditional Greek flavour. Sharing the same core values with Gr/eat, Str/eat will be using the freshest ingredients and offering friendly service with the added benefit of enjoying this fabulous food at the office, home or with friends – the choice is yours."

The Athanasiadis family owns Gr/Eat and now Str/Eat

Str/eat is offering a free gyros to the first 100 customers on Saturday (May 14). There will be meat and vegetarian options.

They said, “Eastbourne has been so welcoming to us, since we relocated from Greece in 2015 and we wanted to create a vibrant menu that includes influences and flavours inspired by the true Greek street food scene.

“After a lot of planning, thought and taste testing, Vasilis and our chefs created a menu which includes the much-loved gyros –properly pronounced as yeeros - be that chicken or pork marinated in a special spice mix that has been perfected over generations from our families in Greece.

"I am really excited that we can offer something for all food lovers with fresh from the grill lamb souvlaki, halloumi bites, gyros loaded fries and our exciting Zeus salad. Not to mention the highly anticipated melt in the middle feta beef kebab.”

Str/Eat opens on Saturday

Str/eat will be open Tuesday to Saturday 12pm-8.30pm and Sunday 12-4pm.